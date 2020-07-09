The police said they have arrested a seven-man criminal gang that robbed a bank in Ile-Oluji in February this year, carting away millions of naira.

The gang was also responsible for the robbery last December of a micro-finance bank in Idanre and another commercial bank in Oye-Ekiti.

No fewer than six policemen and some other civilians, were killed by the gangsters, the police said on Thursday.

Among those arrested by police Operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad were Tunbosun Ojo who is 42 years old, Ismaila Ojo 25years, Victor Oyeyem 36 years and Dele Ariyo, 44years.





Others were Shola Oladimeji, 50 years, Olubodun Folayemi 44 years and Adeniyi John 42 years.

The men were said to have robbed a bank in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State on 7 February where four policemen were killed.

The same gang was said to have attacked a Microfinance Bank in Idanre, Ondo State in December, 2019 and a commercial bank at Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State where two policemen were killed.

In the statement issued by Force Public Relations officer, DCP Frank Mba, the police said they have intensified efforts to arrest other members of the gang and recover other sophisticated weapons used in the operations.

The police also arrested 23 other suspects for various crimes including robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, car snatching at gun point, amongst other offences.

The following were recovered from the suspects: One AK49 rifle, One AK47 rifle, two pump action guns, five locally made guns, nineteen locally made short guns, 125 cartridges, 145 AK47 ammunition, locally fabricated explosives and a Toyota Corolla vehicle with Reg. No. LSR 490 GC.

The suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.