By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Nigerian singer, Iledare Oluwajuwonlo, better known by his stage name Jaywon, has released a mixtape album ”Aje”.
The 34-year-old Saro crooner said that the success of his last two hit singles – Saro and Aje – inspired the compilation.
Aje, the mixtape contains sounds from the major ethnic groups in Nigeria – Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.
Jaywon features other Nigerian musicians like Zlatan, Barry Jhay and Lyta from Western Nigeria, Phyno, Umu Obiligbo from the east, and Ali Jita, Magnito from the north.
