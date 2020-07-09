By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer, Iledare Oluwajuwonlo, better known by his stage name Jaywon, has released a mixtape album ”Aje”.

The 34-year-old Saro crooner said that the success of his last two hit singles – Saro and Aje – inspired the compilation.

Aje, the mixtape contains sounds from the major ethnic groups in Nigeria – Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.





Jaywon features other Nigerian musicians like Zlatan, Barry Jhay and Lyta from Western Nigeria, Phyno, Umu Obiligbo from the east, and Ali Jita, Magnito from the north.