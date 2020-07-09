Celebrity couple Ibrahim Suleiman and Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor have announced the arrival of their baby together on social media.

Suleiman taking to his timeline, shared a photo with his wife and penned the sweetest message ever, revealing that they are now three.

He wrote:

And then we were three…thank you Father. Your word has indeed become flesh.





Ejiofor is a Nigerian actress and model known for her role as Bimpe Adekoya in M-Net’s TV series Tinsel. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 9th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in the film The Meeting. She is also the best friend of Banky W’s wife Adesua Etomi.

Ibrahim and Linda held a lovely wedding with their friends and family in 2018.