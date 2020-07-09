By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A Dubai-based company, Shirley Recruitment Consultants released a job advert online exempting Nigerian males and females from applying for the said position.

According to the job details, a company is looking for ”merchandisers” in Dubai, UAE. All other African citizens can apply for the job but not Nigerians.

This goes to show the level at which Nigerians are viewed, following the recent arrest of Nigerian Dubai-based alleged fraudster, Ray Hushpuppi.





Some critics have attributed the disdain to fraudulent Nigerians like Hushpuppi and the rest. Although, the company is yet to disclose the reason for this discrimination and exclusion.

The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) had earlier decried the stigma and also called for reform.

