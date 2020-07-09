By Taiwo Okanlawon

Chicago foremost lawyer Gal Pissetzky, who is representing Nigerian fraudster, Ramon Abbas Igbalode, better known as Hushpuppi, has said his client is into legitimate businesses and not fraud.

Hushpuppi, who was extradited to US from Dubai last week Thursday faces trial in Los Angeles, where his case has been filed before a US District Court in Central District of California.

Mr Pissetzky of Pissetzky & Berliner told Forbes that Hushpuppi has a real estate business and was paid for promoting brands on social media.





Pissetzky said his client is “Absolutely not guilty of [the] charges they are accusing him of,” adding, “[Abbas] was running a legitimate business and a very legitimate Instagram account and did not take part in any scam or fraud.”

Speaking about how Hushpuppi paid for his expensive lifestyle, Pissetzky said “He’s an entrepreneur. He has real estate involvement … [he’s] an Instagram personality. He was promoting brands and that’s how he was very legitimately making his money.”

On his relationship with Premier League footballers Tammy Abraham and Ezri Konsa, his lawyer says, “Mr Abbas is friends with a lot of people. Somebody who has that many followers – obviously he knows and has friends in a lot of places … it’s all legitimate.”

Hushpuppi, 37, was arrested by the police in Dubai in June, alongside 11 persons which included another Nigerian – Olalekan Ponle – also known as Woodberry.