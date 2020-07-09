By Blessing Odega

Chairperson of Plateau chapter of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Jennifer Yarima, said women and girls living in houses without decent toilets are more at risk of being raped.

She expressed the opinion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos, adding that if women and girls had proper toilets, hoodlums would not find opportunity to commit the heinous crime.

Yaima said some rapists took advantage of the fact that most homes in some communities had no toilets, as such, found it easy to track down their victims.





She revealed that NAWOJ had spoken with the Commissioner for the Environment in Plateau on the need to ensure that all houses built decent toilets.

She also added that defecating in the open by females and sharing toilet with different people, including men, could cause health problems for women and girls.

The chairperson advised parents to monitor the movement of their children, especially girls, and also be mindful of people they leave their children with.

According to her, most rape cases were done by people who were known to the victims such as uncles, cousins and neighbours.

She called on parents to educate their children on sex education, saying that if they failed to do so, peers and other people might do so in a wrong manner.

“We must educate our children as a family so that when they go to the society, they will know what act is wrong or right, and would also know how to control themselves outside.” she said.

Yarima said that the culture of silence by most families when a member was raped must be jettisoned, as such act encouraged culprits to continue the heinous crime.

The Acting Managing Director of Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB), Mr Kefas Yilrwang, in July 2019 lamented that some houses in Bukuru and Jos metropolis were built without toilet facilities.

Yilrwang had told NAN that occupants of such houses simply located nearby bush or abandoned building structures to ease themselves.

A female tenant (name withheld) also confirmed that she often went to nearby ‘bush’ to defecate, adding, “that is what most tenants in this area do.