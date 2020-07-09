The former chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association in Ondo State, Dr. Michael Adeyeri, died of COVID-19 on Thursday.

His death came a week after the death of the state Health Commissioner, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, who also died of complications from COVID-19.

However, it was gathered that Adeyeri passed away in his private hospital at Alagbaka area of Akure, the state capital.

It was also learned that Adeyeri was earlier taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo after he developed symptoms of the virus.





The current chairman of the NMA, Dr. Wale Oke, also confirmed his death to journalists on Thursday.