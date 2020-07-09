By Maureen Ojinaka

The Enugu State Government announced 13 new cases of coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 431.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, made the announcement in a statement Wednesday night.

Obi stated that the ministry confirmed the 13 new cases in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).





He gave the number of confirmed patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment as 163 while 256 had been discharged after two post-treatment tests that returned negative.

“The number of cases on treatment – 163, number of cases discharged – 256 and number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is 12,’’ he said.

He urged the public to adhere to all NCDC precautionary measures to stay safe.

Obi advised residents to call 08182555550, 09022333833 or the NCDC number 080097000010 if they develop symptoms or know anyone who may have developed symptoms.