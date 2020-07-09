By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
A Dubai job agency, Shirley Recruitment Consultants released a job advert online exempting Nigerian males and females from applying for the said position.
According to the job details, a company is looking for ”merchandisers” in Dubai, UAE.
All other African citizens can apply for the job but not Nigerians.
The exclusion of Nigerians is being connected to the recent arrest of Nigerian Dubai-based alleged fraudsters, Ramon Abass a.k.a Hushpuppi and Olalekan Ponle, a.k.a Woodberry, along with 10 other Nigerians.
Check out the job advert below
