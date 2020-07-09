By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A Dubai job agency, Shirley Recruitment Consultants released a job advert online exempting Nigerian males and females from applying for the said position.

According to the job details, a company is looking for ”merchandisers” in Dubai, UAE.

The exclusion of Nigerians is being connected to the recent arrest of Nigerian Dubai-based alleged fraudsters, Ramon Abass a.k.a Hushpuppi and Olalekan Ponle, a.k.a Woodberry, along with 10 other Nigerians.

