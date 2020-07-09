Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of Kwara State High Court, Ilorin on Thursday, July 9, 2020, convicted and sentenced 25-year-old internet fraudster, Salawu Victor to community service.

The convict was prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), on a one-count charge of impersonation, to which he pleaded guilty.

The charge read: “That you, Salawu Victor,(alias James Chris), sometime in the month of February 2019, in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, did attempt to cheat by impersonation, having portrayed yourself as a “white male, named James Chris” via your email address jameachris231411@gmail.com to one Seth B. in other to induce him to send you money, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same Law.”

Following his guilty plea, prosecution counsel, Andrew Akoja reviewed the facts of the case and urged the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.





Justice Oyinloye found the defendant guilty as charged and sentenced him to sweep and clearing Ahmadu Bello Way up to the Commissioner of Police Quarters, Ilorin G.R.A, and to additionally pay N50,000 fine.

He also forfeited two iPhones recovered from him to the Federal government with a right to re-purchase them.