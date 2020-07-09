By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s Coronavirus caseload has surpassed 30,000 mark, with 15 people killed by the deadly virus on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, reported 460 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the nation’s total infections to 30,249.

Lagos, the epicentre of the virus tops the chart with 150 new cases, with Rivers recording 49 cases and Oyo, 43 new infections.





Delta logged 38 cases, FCT 26, Anambra 20, Kano 20 and Plateau 18 cases.

According to the NCDC, 15 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 684.

On the brighter side, 12, 373 recoveries had been recorded.

How they Stand

Lagos-150

Rivers-49

Oyo-43

Delta-38

FCT-26

Anambra-20

Kano-20

Plateau-18

Edo-14

Bayelsa-13

Enugu-13

Osun-12

Kwara-10

Borno-8

Ogun-7

Kaduna-6

Imo-4

Bauchi-3

Gombe-3

Niger-2

Adamawa-1