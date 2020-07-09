Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday sign the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion into law.

The presidency, in a tweet on its verified twitter handle on Thursday said “President Muhammadu Buhari

will tomorrow, Friday, July 10, 2020, sign into law the revised 2020 budget passed by the National Assembly last month.”

President @MBuhari will tomorrow, Friday July 10, 2020, sign into law the revised 2020 budget passed by the National Assembly last month. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) July 9, 2020

The Senate had on June 11th, passed the revised 2020 budget of N10,805,544,664,642, a day after the House of Representatives did the same.





A breakdown of the figure shows that the sum of N2,488,789,433,344 is for capital expenditure and recurrent non-debt expenditure has N4,942,269,241,984.

The executive also allocated N422,775,979,362 for statutory transfer, while N2,951,710,000,000 was budgeted for debt service.

The passage of the revised figure, which is to be issued from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Appropriations on the Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Federal Government had in April, cut down the 2020 budget by over N320 billion and proposed a new budget of N10.27 trillion against the N10.59 trillion passed by the National Assembly.

.