By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday expressed his sympathy with President Alassane Ouattara and the government and people of Ivory Coast over the death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, a candidate for October’s presidential election.

In a message of condolence to President Ouattara, President Buhari said the Prime Minister, who breathed his last in the line of duty at a Cabinet meeting, left behind a void not only in his country but also in the West African subregion which had looked up to him as an emerging leader for the new times.

“His leadership, political and business acumen, working in support of President Ouattara, epitomize the success story of the economy and the return of peace and stability after the crises Cote d’Ivoire passed through, the statement which was signed by Garba Shehu, President’s aide on Media & Publicity reads.





President Buhari also prayed that may God bless his soul and further unify the country and its people.