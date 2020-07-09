By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have surpassed thirty thousand cases in new figures published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

According to NCDC on Wednesday night, the country recorded 460 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases so far to 30, 249, with 12, 373 persons discharged.

684 Nigerians are have so far lost their lives in Nigeria due to Coronavirus.





The breakdown of figures recorded according to states is as follows:

Lagos-150 Rivers-49 Oyo-43 Delta-38 FCT-26 Anambra-20 Kano-20 Plateau-18 Edo-14 Bayelsa-13 Enugu-13 Osun-12 Kwara-10 Borno-8 Ogun-7 Kaduna-6 Imo-4 Bauchi-3 Gombe-3 Niger-2 Adamawa-1.

