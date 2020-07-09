Beverly Ifunaya Bassey known professionally as Beverly Naya took to her Instagram page to show off her lovely natural hair with fans.

The 31 year old British-born Nigerian actress stated that she’s been showering her hair with all the love it requires to grow.

‘Been giving my natural hair all the attention it deserves lately, I’m loving the results. 🤎😍’ she wrte.

Beverly won Most Promising Talent at the 2010 Best of Nollywood Awards and the award for Fast Rising Actress at the 2011 City People Entertainment Awards.



