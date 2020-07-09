By Taiwo Okanlawon

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that the country is suspending its extradition agreement with Hong Kong amid “concerns” about China’s imposition of the new national security law on the city.

“The national security law constitutes a fundamental change of circumstances in respect to our extradition agreement with Hong Kong,’’ Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

Morrison said that Australia had “formally notified Hong Kong and advised the Chinese authorities’’ of the decision to suspend the extradition agreement.





The government has also updated its travel advice for Hong Kong.

Morrison also said Hong Kong residents, who fear persecution will be offered safe haven visas, and “a pathway to permanent residency’’ in Australia.

DPA/NAN