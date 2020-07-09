By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) said 17 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to berth in Lagos ports from July 9 to July 20.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, on Thursday.

The publication said that the ships were conveying frozen fish, general cargo, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, butane gas, bulk salt, ethanol and petrol.





NPA said that 21 ships had arrived in the ports waiting to berth with containers of frozen fish, general cargo and petrol.

The publication said that 20 other ships were at the ports discharging container, bulk wheat, general cargo, automobile gasoline, butane gas, base oil and frozen fish.