Popular Nollywood Yoruba movie actor Kemi Afolabi might be in a very sad place from recent posts on her Instagram handle.

The 42 year old has laid curses on a faceless blogger reportedly tarnishing her image through stories written about her she claims are false.

Afolabi in her lengthy write up stated that she ignored some of the posts about her because the said blogger is faceless and her efforts will be a waste of time.





Kemi who was in a hospital bed from where she made this post wrote:

‘I write from a place of pain…

Enough is Enough! Faceless blogger ur end is near!!!

For every LIE told about me to gain traffic on ur page to enable you get advert placement, you shall loose everything you ever cherished in life one after the other except IF ur stories of me are facts.

I ignore mostly because you’re not accessible for now and battling with you will be a waste of time and energy.

And for every single person that mentioned my name under that blog whether wit real or fake account you shall experience SADNESS before this year come to an end.

THE GIST GOTTA BE INTERESTING TO BE TRUE…

And Pls don’t tell me to ignore because it’s not your name that is been destroyed.’

The actress who was born in Lagos on the 28 of April 1978 won City People Movie Award for Best Actress of the Year (Yoruba).

She is married to Wale Adesipe.