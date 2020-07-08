Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has sacked a serving Permanent Secretary for chasing away health officials who came to enforce Coronavirus guidelines during a burial ceremony.

The Governor lamented that burial ceremonies were reportedly being conducted in clear breach of the 50 persons maximum attendance limit.

Wike said a serving Permanent Secretary had the temerity to chase away officials of the State Ministry of Health who went to enforce the established guidelines on public burials at Oyigbo.

The Governor, therefore, announced the sack of the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Sunny Okere with immediate effect for flouting and obstructing the enforcement of the guidelines.





This, he said, would serve as a lesson to all other public officers who might wish to be irresponsible.

He assured that government would decontaminate public schools to keep them safe for resumption in line with the Federal Government’s Guidelines.