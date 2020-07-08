American stand-up comedian, Kevin Hart is out with the official trailer of his latest movie dubbed “Die Hart” set to drop this July.

“Die Hart“, stars Kevin, John Travolta and Nathalie Emmanuel. The movie follows the story of a fictionalized Kevin Hart who’s tired of being the comedic sidekick and goes on a journey to become the world’s biggest action star.

It is set to be released on July 20, on Quibi streaming platform.

Hart writing about the film said:





It’s my Birthday Bitttccchhheeesssss…..So do me a favor and enjoy this dope ass trailer for my new project “Die Hart” …..It’s action & comedy on another level. John Travolta is amazing as expected & @nathalieemmanuel lights the screen up in so many ways. Prepare to be blown away damn it….Die Hart is FUCKING GOOD!!!!!! It’s that simple. P.S….It’s my Birthday BITCH!!!!! #DieHart #ActionStarShit ……Die Hart will be available on @quibi SOON. Stay tuned

Kevin Darnell Hart is an actor, and producer born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He started his career by winning several amateur comedy competitions at clubs.

He is married to Eniko Parish with a son and another baby on the way. Kevin also has kids from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.