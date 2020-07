By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian lyricist, Ladipo Eso popularly known as Ladipoe has released visuals for his hit single ”Know You”, featuring Simi.

The song ”Know You” is a romantic song about two friends who want to be more than just friends. According to the lyrics, the two friends (male, played by Ladipoe – female, played by Simi) wants to be friends and get to know each other.

Know You visuals is produced by Somi Jones and directed by Dir K.





Watch the video below: