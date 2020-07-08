By Jennifer Okundia

Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and his longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennett have announced the arrival of their princess.

Sharing photos of the mother and child, Usain named his newly born daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, a well befitting name for the child of an athlete.

The athlete also declared his undying love for his child and baby mama, to whom he disclosed he will be the rock for their family.





Captioning the lovely pictures Bolt stated: ‘I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21st birthday 😂😂😂.

Kasi who is a Jamaican model also took to social media to share photos with her baby and wrote: ‘My gift… Olympia Lightning Bolt, Angels’

Usain St Leo Bolt, is a world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 × 100 metres relay.

Bolt was born on August 21st, 1986 to parents Wellesley and Jennifer Bolt in Sherwood Content, a small town in Jamaica.

The lovebirds held a baby shower back in March with their family and friends in attendance.