By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

U.S President Donald Trump has reacted to the presidential bid of American rapper cum entrepreneur, Kanye West.

Trump told reporters during his interview with RealClearPolitics at the White House, that West’s presidential bid is “very interesting”.

When quizzed on West’s claim to run against him in the 2020 presidential election, Trump told reporters “He may”.





He, however, stated that the declaration came a little late as it would be difficult for him to secure ballot in many states.

“If he did it, he would have to view this as a trial run for what’s going to happen in four years”.

Kanye West announced his presidential bid on Saturday, July 4 via Twitter.

The rapper wrote: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

His announcement was endorsed by Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk who tweeted at him: “You have my full support!”