By Jennifer Okundia

We never knew popular curvy actress Foluke Daramola doubles as a poet untill she penned this lovely poem to her followers.

This comes after Daramola shared a post about fellow actor Pa James, whose home is currently experiencing flooding and needs support.

In the poem, Foluke urged fans to do everything within their ability to spend time with their loved ones instead of showing love when the individual is no more.





Check on the lovely message below:

*This poem is beyond all relationships*

*But made for us all*

​**When I’m dead.*

​**Your tears will flow*

​**But I won’t know*

​**Cry with me now instead!​*

​**You will send flowers*,..​

​**But I won’t see*

​**Send them now instead*

​**You’ll say words of praise,..​*

​**But I won’t hear..​*

​**Praise me now instead!​*

​**You’ll forget my faults,….​*

​**But I won’t know…..​*

​**Forget them now, instead!​*

​**You’ll miss me then,…​*

​**But I won’t feel…*

​**Miss me now, instead​*

​**You’ll wish…​*

​**You could have spent more time with me,…​*

​**Spend it now instead!​*

​**When you hear I’m gone, you’ll find your way to my house to pay condolence but we haven’t even spoken in years….​*

​**Pls look for me now!!​*

​”**Spend time with every person around you, and help them with whatever you have to make them happy!! your families, friends, acquaintance…..​

​**Make them feel Special. Because you never know when time will take them away from you forever”..​*

​**Love all and Forgive all.​*

​No matter how many times the teeth bite the tongue, they still stay together in one mouth. That’s the spirit of​

FORGIVENESS

​Even though the eyes don’t see each other, they see things together, blink simultaneously and cry together.​

that’s “UNITY.”

​May we practice the spirit of forgiveness and togetherness.​

1. Alone I can ‘Say’ but together we can ‘Talk’.

2. ​Alone I can ‘Enjoy’ but together we can ‘Celebrate’

3. ​Alone I can ‘Smile’ but together we can ‘Laugh’_

​That’s the BEAUTY of Human Relations. We are nothing without each other​

STAY CONNECTED!!

​Destiny Ahead Will Take Care​

​

​The razor blade is sharp but can’t cut a tree; the axe is strong but can’t cut the hair.​

​Everyone is important according to his/her unique purpose. Never look down on others unless you are admiring their shoes​.

🙏🙏 ​ To all my friends, family and loved ones🙏🙏. I love u all.

Foluke was nominated for Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2013. She is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University and is married to Kayode Salako after previous union with Tunde Sobowale lasted from 2005-2008.

Picture: tosinakinphotography