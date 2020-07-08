By Jennifer Okundia

Paul Okoye’s twins Nathan and Nadia clocked 3 today. Their mum Anita took to social media to announce the good news with a lovely message to her babies.

The mum of 3 also shared pictures from their photo session as well, as a word of prayer, thanking God for his faithfulness.

My babies are 3!! 💃🏾🎉🎈🎂🎁💕

Nathan and Nadia, my miracle babies… you’ve brought sunshine and color to our lives! 🌞 🥰

I love you so so much! Happy Birthday My Angels. ❤️😍💕

#NathanandNadiaare3 #MyBabies #BoyGirlTwin #TheOkoyeTwins #FashionKids #rainbowbabies🌈

My Babies are 3! 🎁❤️🥰🎉💃🏾

Thank you Lord for being so faithful! I can’t imagine my life without my babies… There’s never a dull moment with these 2!!

Happy Birthday Nathan & Nadia ❤️

Paul who is a Nigerian musician, and now goes by the name Rudeboy married his wife Anita in 2014. The couple met in UniAbuja as students.

Okoye is one half of the now defunct PSquare music duo with his brother Peter.