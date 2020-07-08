By Adejoke Adeleye

A 44-year old pastor of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Ogo Oluwa Parish, Oluwafemi Oyebola, has been arrested for raping his daughter over five years.

Pastor Oyebola was arrested by police in Ogun following a complaint by his daughter.

She told police at Owode-Egbado divisional headquarters that her father had been raping her since 2015 when she was 19yrs old.





The victim told the police that her ordeal in started after the death of her mother.

She said she got pregnant thrice. Each time her father would take her to a nurse to have the pregnancy aborted.

After the third abortion, she narrated, her father adopted family planning measures to avoid impregnating her again.

Having realized that her father was all out to ruin her life, she ran away from the house and reported to an NGO ‘Advocacy For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network’.

It was the NGO that took her to Owode-Egbado police station to complain.

Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado division, SP Olabisi Elebute led her detectives to the pastor’s house where he was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to the crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child Labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.