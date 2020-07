Fast rising Nigerian act Omah Lay has dropped the official video of his new street anthem and banging song ‘Lo Lo’. The record comes after his previously releases single’Bad Influence’ which is still making waves.

The recording artiste is the first African artist to be highlighted by the Africa Rising Initiative launched by Apple Music.

Lay has other songs to his credit including: ‘You and Ye Ye Ye’. The track is already number 27 on YouTube trending with 56,000 plus views.