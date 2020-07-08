By Adejoke Adeleye

Following the flash flood occasioned by the heavy downpour of rain in Ogun State, especially Abeokuta, the State Public Works Agency (OGPWA) has begun an assessment tour to the troubled spots, to ascertain the level of damages and commenced clearing of drainages blocked during the heavy rainfall.

The General Manager of the Agency, Gbenga Akintola, who led a team of engineers and workers to the areas, said clearing of debris on affected roads was necessary, in order to avert accident.

He maintaining that his team were already at the Oke-Mosan axis, to ensure that the damage done did not escalate, while palliative measure would be put in place for smooth driving by the motoring public.





The General Manager, while noting that the mandate of the agency was to ensure good road network across the State, appealed to the general public to desist from acts that could pose threat to road infrastructure, assuring that OGPWA would not renege on making Ogun roads safer and better for the entire people of the State.