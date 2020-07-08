By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress Oge Okoye has joined the league of brand ambassadors as she signs cosmetic deal with a skin care firm.

The 39 year old mum of one and award winning movie star shared the news on her mention, revealing with photos, her latest contract,

New Ambassador Alert💃🏽

#thankful🙏

I’m happy to announce that I just joined and embraced a journey with @beauty_secretempire @beautysecret_glow to building and beautifying the skin with pure natural organic products and I believe focusing on good skincare products is the trick to ageing honestly and gracefully.

I welcome y’all to my journey of ‘The Rise And Shine Beauty and Skincare Routine’ with my new family❤️👸🏼 @beautysecret_glow @beauty_secretempire

I’ve been using their products for 2weeks now and y’all can testify to the transformation of my skin🥰😍

Glam fam…that’s the plug to my beautiful skin glow👍

Okoye was born in the UK, and later moved to live in Lagos with her family. She has a degree in Theater Arts from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.