Kayode Olasehinde, aka Pa James, is undoubtedly one of the respected veteran actors in the country.

However, he currently needs help to improve his living conditions.

From the pictures shared online, the whole house of the veteran actor and its surroundings were evidently flooded.

However, some of his colleagues have taken to social media to raise awareness and seek help for Pa James.





One of the actors is Foluke Daramola.

Sharing a picture of the flooded house, the actress reposted a post with the caption, urging well-meaning Nigerians to donate whatever they can afford into Pa James’ son bank account.

The post reads: “Let’s come together to support pa James popular known as Ajirebi

This is his house taken over by flood.

Pls and pls

God will help you as you helping hand.

OLASEHINDE JAMES OLUKAYODE 00113635178 GTBANK

However, this has been a recurring problem for Pa James and his family.

In May 2019, his son, Samuel, posted pictures of Pa James, scooping water out of his home.

The actor, in 2019, said his family always pleaded with the government, but “they have just been deceiving us.”