A 30-year-old man, Adeoye Makinde, who allegedly sexually molested a 13-year-old girl. on Wednesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Osogbo.

The police charged Makinde with indecent assault of a minor.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 16, at about 1.30pm, at Isona area, Ilesa.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 360 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol 11, laws of Osun, 2002.





The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Mr Olatunbosun Oladipupo, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate E.I. Omisade, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Omisade ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until July 10 for mention.

NAN