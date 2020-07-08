By Taiwo Okanlawon

Following the Federal Government’s decision to re-open Lagos and Abuja airports for flight operations as part of the phased ease of the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19, flights have resumed today, Wednesday, at both airports.

In Lagos, at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA 2) re-opened for domestic flights amid poor passenger turn out.

Few passengers filed through security and health checks, with the departure hall looking scanty.





However, an official of the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN), explained said the poor turn out is expected being the first time of operating after months of closure.

Passengers were seen boarding the first commercial flight out of Lagos by Arik Air after the COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Arik Air is one of five domestic airlines initially granted permission to fly.

Other airlines that operated from Lagos to Abuja include; Air Peace, Ibom Air and Max Air.

Port Harcourt will be added to the schedule from Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Flight operations were suspended in March following the escalation of coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.