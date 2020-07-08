By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled with the Government and people of Kwara over the death of Alhaji Adisa Aminu, the late Chief of Staff, Government House, Ilorin.

The minister, in a statement issued and signed by Mr Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture also commiserated with the family of the deceased as well as the Ilorin Emirate.

The minister said he was profoundly shocked and saddened by the death of the chief of staff.





He said that the late Aminu would be remembered for his service to the people of Kwara, and prayed God to grant repose to his soul.

”May God also comfort the family of the departed and give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the minister said.

It would be recalled that the late chief of staff reportedly died of Coronavirus (COVID-19) complications.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, broke the news on Tuesday night.