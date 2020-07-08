The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Housing, is set to renovate, beautify and upgrade the aesthetics of existing state owned estates to meet the Mega City’s goal of a 21st Century City Economy.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola in a virtual meeting with the Residents Associations and Facility Managers of various State owned Estates today.

Akewusola, who was represented at the meeting by the State Director of Estate, Mrs. Olayinka Patunola- Ajayi decried the present state of the external paintings of some of the estates, saying that the faded externals do not befit the Greater Lagos image.

Akewusola revealed that “the State Government is considering the systematic upgrading of the aesthetics of the existing estates in order to enhance the quality of life of the residents”.





“The Lagos State Government is committed to making the environment livable for all the residents of the State owned estates. We are working out a plan through which a sinking fund comprising of contributions by residents is made available for the upgrade,” Akewusola said.

He also appealed to the Residents Associations and the Facility Manager assigned to work in each Estate to do so harmoniously as to achieve the set goals and objectives of the upgrading exercise. .

Akewusola, furthermore, explained that henceforth both the Residents Associations and Facility Managers will be signatories to the bank accounts meant for the maintenance of the joint facilities in the Estates.

He appealed to residents who are defaulting in their payments to the State Government or yet to balance their payments to pay up as a Task Force will soon be empowered to help in enforcing outstanding payments.

Akewusola said “I am aware of the economic situation of the country and the setback the pandemic has caused various businesses but I also wish to solicit that those with outstanding payments should strive to pay up. Very soon, a Task Force will visit the Estates to enforce payments and or penalize defaulters.”