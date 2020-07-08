By Jennifer Okundia

Fly Boy Inc boss and No Bad Songs pioneer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel releases the video of his Ada single.

‘Ada’ is off his latest King Of Love album with efforts from DJ Coublon and TG Omori. The record which dropped 18 hours ago has garnered 123,000 views and is 18 on YouTube trending.





The talented multiple award winning musician is best known for his singles “Woju” and “Yeba”. Watch the colorful 90’s themed video and let us know what you think.