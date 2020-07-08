Kanye West has revealed he tested positive for coronavirus in February and spoke against a COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. rapper made the revelation in a new interview with Forbes, published today.

Narrating his experience with COVID-19, The Ye crooner said;

“Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.





“I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

He, however, maintained that the illness had nothing to do with his considerations to run for president this year.

“God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time.

“You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I’m not crazy,” West said.

“Between all of the influences and the positions that we can be put in as musicians… It can drive you crazy, through all of that I was looking crazy because it wasn’t the time. Now it’s time. And we’re not going crazy, we’re going Yeezy, it’s a whole ‘notha level now. N-O-T-H-A.”

West also revealed his suspicions of a COVID-19 vaccine, calling it “the mark of the beast”.

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed,” he claimed. “So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.”

However, just yesterday, the American vaccine development company Novavax was awarded $1.6billion in federal funding to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, with the aim of delivering 100million doses by next January.

The funds will reportedly also cover a human testing trial which could start as early as October.