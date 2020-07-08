By Isa Isawade

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has written a goodwill message to the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

Jonathan felicitated with the governor whom he described as a patriotic leader.

Governor Okowa turns 61 today 8 July 2020.





In the message he personally signed, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan commended Okowa for “the efforts he is making towards providing good governance for the people of the state.”

The former President also acknowledged Governor Okowa’s effort in managing the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic in Delta State.

He prayed to God to restore the governor’s health and the health of members of his team who recently tested positive for Covid-19.

“On behalf of my family, I congratulate you on the occasion of your 61st birthday. You are a patriotic leader, who has been diligent in the acts of public service and nation-building.

“As the Governor of Delta State, you have been striving to provide good governance and deliver on the aspirations and development needs of the good people of the State.

“I appreciate your effort in managing the COVID-19 pandemic in your State, as it has been a challenging time for you and members of your cabinet.

“May God give you the grace to overcome these challenges, shield you with His love and restore sound health to your team and others in the State.

“I join your family, friends, and well-wishers and the People of Delta State to wish you more years of glory and honour”, Jonathan said.