By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular singer and songwriter, Ọlawale Ashimi Ọlọfọrọ better known as Brymo has set social media on fire after saying he is the fastest growing musician in the world.

He made this claim on Tuesday on the micro blogging app, Twitter.

“I’m the fastest growing musician in the world,” he tweeted.





I’m the fastest growing musician in the world.. — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) July 7, 2020

However, this is not the first time the highly talented artiste is generating controversy, as he had been embroiled in one controversy or the other since he released his debut album in 2007.

He was recently criticised on Twitter for some comments he made about rape and rapists.

He wrote, “Is Rapist a new word for anyone doing something of note these days ??”

Is Rapist a new word for anyone doing something of note these days ?? — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) June 1, 2020