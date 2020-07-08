Zlatan Ibrahimovic made another outlandish declaration after helping AC Milan to edge out Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus on Tuesday night.

He cheekily stated that Milan would have won Serie A had he signed at the start of the season.

Ibrahimovic, who returned to Milan as a free agent in January after leaving LA Galaxy, was impressive as AC Milan recorded a remarkable 4-2 win over Juventus.

The 38-year-od striker took his goal tally in his latest Milan stint to six when he scored from the penalty spot against Juve on Tuesday.





That goal halved a two-goal deficit after efforts from Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo and improbably propelled Milan to a come-from-behind success, with Franck Kessie, Rafael Leao, and Ante Rebic also on target.

A three-goal flurry within five minutes helped shrink that deficit, with Rebic scoring the game’s final goal to seal an 18-minute span of dominance for Milan.

With the victory, Milan are up to fifth and have beaten title rivals, Lazio and Juve, in consecutive matches.

However, after the match, Ibrahimovic told DAZN: “The team has gained character since my arrival? They are lucky, with me from the beginning we could have won the title. I give advice to my teammates? I’m the coach, the president and player, but I only have one salary.”