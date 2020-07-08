By Agency Report

AC Milan scored three times in five astonishing second half minutes as they hit back from two goals down to beat visiting Serie A leaders Juventus 4-2 on Tuesday.

The result means these were the first points dropped by the Turin side since the season restarted last month.

Juventus appeared to be cruising to another win when Adrien Rabiot put them ahead with a solo goal two minutes after the break.





Cristiano Ronaldo added a second with a typical effort, his 26th league goal of the season.

But Juventus collapsed after Zlatan Ibrahimovic pulled one back with a penalty kick in the 62nd minute.

Franck Kessie equalised four minutes later and Rafael Leao put them ahead one minute after that, before Ante Rebic completed the scoring in the 80 minute.

In spite of the defeat, Juve on 75 points stayed seven points clear with seven matches to play after second-placed Lazio earlier lost 2-1 at lowly Lecce.

AC Milan climbed to fifth with 49 points, although they are still 14 points adrift of the top four.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic jokingly claimed after the match that he runs AC Milan.

Converting a penalty to spark a comeback from 2-0 down, the 38-year-old suggested that he is “president, player and coach” at Milan after his inspirational work continued on the bench, where he was spotted giving his teammates constant advice.

“I’m old. That’s no secret! Age is just a number,” Ibrahimovic told DAZN. “I am working well, getting a good balance. I played more today than the last game. I feel good, to be honest, and I am trying to help the team in every way.

“I am president, player and coach! The only negative is that I only get paid for being a player! If I had been here from the first day of the season, then we would’ve won the Scudetto.”

With no contract penned beyond this season, the former LA Galaxy star’s future remains uncertain.

“We’ll see, we’ll see. There is a month still to enjoy myself, but there is a strange situation going on, and we are not in control of that,” he said.