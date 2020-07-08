Harvard and MIT have sued the Trump administration to stop it from stripping foreign students of visas if their universities move classes online amid the pandemic.

According to thehill.com, the two Ivy League universities asked a federal court in Boston for a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against the administration’s plan.

The Trump administration has warned that it will revoke the visas of students whose courses move entirely online.

Foreign students contribute at least $45 billion into the U.S. economy.





Majority of the students come from China, and India.

It is expected that many other universities will sue the administration.