By Muhammad Lawal

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved the appointment of five new District Heads and a Councillor in Argungu Emirate Council of the state.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, His Special Adviser on Media said this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Sarki said the appointments were announced by the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Hassan Muhammed-Shalla.





According to him, the appointees are- Mr Hassan Suleiman-Jega as District Head of Dangamaji in Jega Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, Mr Umaru Mohammed-Dodo as District Head of Sabiyel in Aliero LGA of the state and Dr Abubakar Koko as District Head of Lani in Koko Besse LGA of the state.

“Others are- Mr Aliyu Zagga as District Head of Kende in Bagudo LGA, Mr Bashar Aliyu-Muzan as District Head of Kimba in Jega LGA, while Alhaji Kabiru Abdullahi was appointed as Kokanin Kabi, a Councillor, in Argungu Emirate Council in Argungu LGA,” he said.

The Commissioner congratulated the appointees and wished them Allah’s guidance and protection in carrying out their new duties.

Muhammed-Shalla urged them to work assiduously towards ensuring positive change in the lives of the people in their respective domains.