The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has cancelled the reopening of schools, stating that its unsafe for Nigerian students.

Earlier, some state government had approved the reopening of schools.

Adamu, however, said that Nigerian schools will not reopen any time soon until it is safe to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has therefore said that final year students preparing for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) will not be allowed to return to school contrary to what had earlier been believed.





Addressing State House correspondents after the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja on Wednesday, Adamu stated that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) cannot determine the resumption date of schools for Nigeria.

He said he would prefer that Nigerian students lose an academic year than to expose them to dangers.

Adamu appealed to States that have announced the resumption of school in their states to reconsider their position so as not to jeopardize the lives of the students, adding, “It is not safe to reopen schools now.”