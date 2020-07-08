Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is a vicious cult run by ‘Magu Boys’.

Shehu made the allegations following the arrest and subsequent suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency.

The former lawmaker claimed there was an inner cult in the agency which reports directly to Magu without going through due process.

According to him, the alleged cult which goes by the alias ‘Magu boys’ or ‘Chairman squad’ is the dark side of the anti-graft agency which operates with blackmail and frame-ups





Shehu Sani who made the claims on his Facebook page wrote;

“Contrary to the facade you see from the outside, the EFCC has been run by an inside cult called “the Magu Boys” or “the Chairman Squad,”

“They are a select cream of vicious and cruel officers who operate exclusively and with impunity and only report directly to their boss. The inside cult is the dark and immoral aspect of the agency engaged in persecution, blackmail, frame-ups, and cruelty.

“The cult has been the wheel behind the ordeal of their embattled Boss. Until they are rooted out from the agency also, I believe a lot of revelations will be coming out from other marginalized and honest officers in the so called anti-corruption agency.”

Shehu Sani in 2019 was accused of taking bribes from a certain Sani Dauda with the intention of giving proceeds of the crime to Ibrahim Muhammad Tanko, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) in order to influence a pending investigation.

However, Shehu Sani was granted N10million bail after his arraignment at a Federal high court.