Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has appealed to residents of the State to take personal responsibility to curb the spread of Coronavirus, as he imposed curfew on Bonny

Local Government and Onne Community.

He also cautioned that with the commencement of inter-state travels and domestic travels, residents must be cautious in relating with friends and relatives coming from heavily impacted areas like Lagos and Abuja in line with the established protocol of 14 days Isolation.

Wike made the appeal in Port Harcourt today in a state-wide broadcast.

He stated that to sustain the progress made in the state, the State Security Council has imposed a night time curfew from 8p.m to 6a.m on Bonny Local Government and Onne Community in Eleme Local Government with effect from July 10, 2020 until further notice.





“As at July 8, 2020, the COVID-19 status of our State is as follows: Total samples collected: 4573, Total samples tested: 3871, Total confirmed cases: 1235, Total discharged cases: 810, Total active cases: 382, Total death: 43, New cases: 30.

“From the first days of this virus, we took serious measures and literally set the pace in our country to slow down the spread.

“We have noticed that most affected people are resorting to self medication instead of presenting themselves for treatment at the State’s Treatment Centres.

“Those who experience symptoms of fever, cough, loss of smell or taste and shortness of breath, among others should present themselves for appropriate treatment at the expense of the State Government.

“Furthermore, in the face of increasing infections and systemic risk to public health and safety, most residents have continued to disregard the mitigating protocols with reckless abandon.

“Public and private transporters, business owners and churches are refusing to adhere to the relevant protocols,” he said.

Government, he said, is also appraising the prospect of opening markets as soon as it is satisfied that it is safe with appropriate guidelines on social distancing, hand washing and wearing of face masks.

Wike announced the setting up of a Joint Taskforce made up of security and civilian personnel to enforce the wearing of face masks.

The Governor assured all health workers, including doctors and nurses that government would continue to cater for their welfare as they continue to serve the state at grave risks to their own lives.

He added that government would not fail to do whatever it takes to slow down the spread of the virus.