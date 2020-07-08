United Kingdom couple who set up hand sanitizer business just 12 weeks ago are on a track to make £30million (N14.6b) from the business.

According to DailyMail UK, husband and wife team, Andrew, 47, and Rachel Montague, 48, founded their company in March just as the pandemic hit and most of Europe went into lockdown.

The couple, who own a property investment and development company, have been developing commercial and affordable housing for the last 15 years.

But when the owner of Deeside Distillery got in touch with the pair in March to say he was stopping gin production and switching to sanitiser to help with the crisis, they jumped on board.





The couple, who have four children – Sam, 21, Sascha, 17, Layla, 15 and Elianna, 12 – decided to stop work on their developments and lend a hand.

Their business, ClearWater Hygiene, produces high grade hand sanitiser aimed at frontline workers and the wider public.