Nigerian reggae gospel singer Buchi Atuonwu, popularly known as Buchi took to social media to share a picture of his daughter.

The Kaduna born musician in a statement disclosed that his baby girl has just graduated from Babcock University with a first Class degree.

The proud father penned the note thus:

Babcock University results are out, and my daughter, Ola, finished with a beautiful First Class!

Praaaaise the Lord!! 🕺🏿💃🏿





The recording artist started his career as a disc jockey in night clubs. He kicked off his education in Enugu in Methodist College, and Federal Government College and studied English language and literary studies at the University of Lagos in 1983.

Atuonwu graduated with a BA and MA in 1986 and 1988 respectively. Buchi has released five audio and two video albums including:

These Days

So Beautiful

What a life

The Sound of Life

Over the years