The two Abuja homes of the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, were tooth-combed by security agents on Tuesday

Operatives of State Security Service and riot policemen stormed Mr. Magu’s private home in Karu and his official residence in Maitama in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday suspended Magu, according to multiple sources familiar with the case.

Mr Magu allegedly spent Monday night in police cell at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Area 10, Garki, Abuja.





This followed his six-hour interrogation by a Presidential panel, chaired by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

The panel was constituted by President Buhari to probe various allegations levelled against Magu following a petition by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Department of State Service (DSS).

Malami’s memo allegedly accused Magu of diversion of recovered loot.

The memo was said to contain 22 allegations against the embattled EFCC chairman.