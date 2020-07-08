The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said seven persons died in an explosion at Gbetiokun, OML 40, operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), on behalf of the NPDC/Elcrest Joint Venture.

The accident occurred on Tuesday.

According to NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, the accident happened during the installation of a ladder on a platform (Benin River Valve Station) for access during discharging of Gbetiokun production.

Obateru said detailed investigation of the cause of the explosion has commenced.





He said the Department of Petroleum Resources has been duly notified and Form 41 was being prepared for the Industry regulator as required in circumstances of this nature.

The bodies of the casualties have been deposited in a morgue in Sapele, while families of the personnel involved are being contacted by their employers: Weld Affairs and Flow Impact, which are consultants to NPDC.

The release stated that all other personnel on board the platform had been fully accounted for.

NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, has commiserated with the families of the bereaved.

He prayed that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of their loved ones.