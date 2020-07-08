The Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), on Wednesday in Jaji, Kaduna graduated 1142 soldiers trained as special forces to strengthen the fight against insurgency in the country.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, who was the special guest of honour at the event, promised the soldiers adequate welfare, especially their promotions as when due to boost their morale.

Buratai urged the soldiers to put in their best and make use of the training they acquired when deployed to any unit because they might be deployed for covert and overt operations.

“We want you to be the hope that will finally get the criminals on their knees because the battlefield requires intelligence and initiative to determine the right time to strike,” he said.





The COAS warned them to desist from social media influence and serve their country diligently.

He told them that the Army had rules guiding the use of social media and would not condole indiscipline.

Burutai commended the commandant of NASI and Starter Point Integrated Service Limited for its partnership with the Nigerian Army in the training of the soldiers on counter-terrorism, anti-banditry, among others.

Earlier, the Commandant of NASI, Maj-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe said the graduates were the second batch of the Special Forces trained by the school.

“The graduation ceremony we are witnessing today is the climax of a 12-week of rigorous training initiated by the COAS as part of the series of interventions to defeat insecurity challenges across the country.”

Aligbe said that the training covered aspects of close contact combat, camouflage, unexpected incident operations and extraction under fire.

He thanked the COAS for his guidance and providing resources to ensure the successful completion of the training. NAN